Mumbai-bound flight grounded after take-off in Bhopal due to technical snag.

-
ALSO READ
Rewriting an industrial hazards law that followed the Bhopal gas leak
Suspected tech snag forces Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight to return to Nagpur
Discount broker Zerodha faces snag in early trade, issue resolved
SpiceJet Delhi-Nashik flight returns midway due to 'autopilot' snag
Technical snag delays services on 3 DMRC lines, commuters face hardship
-
A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh was grounded after take-off on Monday due to a technical snag, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said here.
The flight returned to Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International Airport after take-off due to the snag in the morning, he said.
It was carrying 183 passengers, 117 of whom were adjusted in another aircraft in the evening by cancelling a Delhi-bound flight, the official informed.
"The remaining passengers were adjusted on other flights and also by arranging accommodation," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 23:08 IST