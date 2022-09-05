JUST IN
Surpassing UK as 5th largest economy is a pleasure to behold, says PM Modi
Govt looks to make online world accountable through new laws: IT Minister
Nuke plant offline after Russian shelling disconnects last line: Ukraine
GoM on casinos, online gaming taxation may finalise report in 7-10 days
Will soon come up with new version of Data Protection Bill: IT Minister
Mistry death: Experts call for better enforcement of seat belt regulations
Quake of 6.8-magnitude kills over 46 in China, leaves trail of destruction
Maharashtra state bank employees union protests govt loan melas
Rain havoc in Bengaluru: Overnight spell brings IT hub to its knees
14,500 schools to be upgraded under PM-SHRI scheme, says PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Surpassing UK as 5th largest economy is a pleasure to behold, says PM Modi
Business Standard

Mumbai-bound flight grounded after take-off in Bhopal due to technical snag

It was carrying 183 passengers, 117 of whom were adjusted in another aircraft in the evening by cancelling a Delhi-bound flight, the official informed

Topics
AAI airports | Airplanes | Directorate General of Civil Aviation

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

AAI, airports, flights, aviation, airlines
Mumbai-bound flight grounded after take-off in Bhopal due to technical snag.

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh was grounded after take-off on Monday due to a technical snag, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said here.

The flight returned to Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International Airport after take-off due to the snag in the morning, he said.

It was carrying 183 passengers, 117 of whom were adjusted in another aircraft in the evening by cancelling a Delhi-bound flight, the official informed.

"The remaining passengers were adjusted on other flights and also by arranging accommodation," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on AAI airports

First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 23:08 IST

`