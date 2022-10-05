TMS Ep274: India's exports, Maruti, hospital stocks, real driving emissions

JUST IN
Have India's exports hit a rough patch? Is Maruti's attempt to become a premium brand succeeding? What is keeping analysts upbeat on hospital stocks? What are real driving emissions? Answers here

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

    • The world economy is increasingly paying the price of the war in Ukraine, which has entered the seventh month now. Although the west is bearing the maximum brunt, Asian economies cannot remain untouched for long. The slowdown effect has reached the Indian shores too. Its merchandise exports contracted 3.5% in September due to a fall in demand for Indian goods in the advanced economies. So have Indian exports hit a significant rough patch?

    Made in India cars, meanwhile, became a bearer of glad tiding in these trying times. India’s passenger vehicle exports jumped 26% in the April-June quarter. And in this, Maruti Suzuki led from the front. It has emerged as the country's biggest passenger car exporter. 40 years since the first Maruti-800 rolled out from its factory, the company has come a long way. It made dreams affordable. Small cars reached tier 2 and three cities due to it. But did the champion of small cars miss the boat when it comes to the premium segment? And if yes, what is it doing to catch up?

    Maruti may soon make up lost ground. Moving on, several hospital players are on an expansion spree as things are getting better for them after the post Covid lull. So, will the ongoing aggressive expansion cycle help the sector achieve sustainable growth ahead?

    With the nations around the world pledging to cut emissions, the glare on automobiles is increasing. New vehicles coming after BS VI norms implementation are quieter and less polluting. But there is some difference between the lab emission test and those done on the road. It is called Real Driving Emissions. Let us find out more about it in this episode of the podcast.

    First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 07:47 IST
