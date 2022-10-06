TMS Ep275:Credit Suisse, Natural Gas Price, NIFTY Earnings, Insider Trading
How big a threat is Credit Suisse to India and the world? How will high global natural gas prices affect India? Will banks and auto drive Nifty earnings in Q2? What is insider trading? Answers here
Topics
Credit Suisse | Natural gas price | Nifty
A news from one of the world’s leading financial centres has a strong sense of déjà vu about it. The free fall in the stock of Credit Suisse and a string of departures from the top signal that there is something seriously wrong with the Switzerland's second largest bank. Its newly-appointed CEO Ulrich Koerner too has conceded that the firm was facing a critical moment and needed an overhaul. And just like Lehman Brothers in 2008, the financial cost of potential collapse of Credit Suisse would be huge.
The ongoing global upheaval has played out differently for India. While it is getting cheap oil from Russia, the supply of natural gas has become a bit of an issue. And ahead of winter, Europe is making desperate attempts to purchase natural gas from sources other than Russia, putting Asia in a tight spot. What does it mean for India?
Let us move on to financial markets now. Beginning next week, India Inc. will start delivering July to September quarter results for this fiscal year. Starting from index heavyweight, TCS, HCL Technologies, Wipro, and Infosys will later join the league. Our next report delves into what investors should expect from the Q2 earnings season, and the markets’ trajectory thereon.
Sebi recently levied about ₹6 lakh fine on three individuals for violating the insider trading norms in the shares of PVR Ltd. It is not for the first time that the markets regulator has acted tough against insider trading. But what exactly is insider trading? This podcast explains it in detail.
