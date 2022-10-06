TMS Ep275:Credit Suisse, Natural Gas Price, NIFTY Earnings, Insider Trading

A news from one of the world’s leading financial centres has a strong sense of déjà vu about it. The free fall in the stock of and a string of departures from the top signal that there is something seriously wrong with the Switzerland's second largest bank. Its newly-appointed CEO Ulrich Koerner too has conceded that the firm was facing a critical moment and needed an overhaul. And just like Lehman Brothers in 2008, the financial cost of potential collapse of would be huge.

The ongoing global upheaval has played out differently for India. While it is getting cheap oil from Russia, the supply of natural gas has become a bit of an issue. And ahead of winter, Europe is making desperate attempts to purchase natural gas from sources other than Russia, putting Asia in a tight spot. What does it mean for India?

Let us move on to financial now. Beginning next week, India Inc. will start delivering July to September quarter results for this fiscal year. Starting from index heavyweight, TCS, HCL Technologies, Wipro, and Infosys will later join the league. Our next report delves into what investors should expect from the Q2 earnings season, and the markets’ trajectory thereon.

Sebi recently levied about ₹6 lakh fine on three individuals for violating the norms in the shares of PVR Ltd. It is not for the first time that the regulator has acted tough against . But what exactly is This podcast explains it in detail.