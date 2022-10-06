JUST IN
How to recover your hacked Instagram account: Check details here
WHO issues alert for 4 India-made cough syrups; check symptoms here
I have a clear intention that I don't want to talk to Pak: Amit Shah in J-K
Order CBI probe into Rs 6,000-cr MCD tax scam: Sisodia writes to Delhi L-G
Ayodhya Ram temple head priest demands immediate ban on 'Adipurush'
Nigeria regulator seeks $70-million penalty in lawsuit against Meta
Russian cosmonaut launched to space from US, first time in 20 years
Haryana drug firm under WHO scanner for supplying contaminated drugs
Narrow escape for Dussehra revellers as Ravan effigy falls in Haryana
Asian Development Bank to provide $2.3-$2.5 bn for flood-hit Pakistan
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Major fire breakout at Delhi's Gandhi Nagar cloth market now under control
8 dead, several missing after flash floods during idol immersion in Bengal
Business Standard

At least 15 dead as two boats carrying 40 migrants sink in Greek waters

At least 15 people have died as two boats carrying migrants sank in Greek waters late Wednesday, and rescuers were looking for dozens still missing, authorities said early Thursday

Topics
Greece | Boat | Accident

AP  |  Athens 

boat, boat sinking
Representative Image | Photo: AP

At least 15 people have died as two boats carrying migrants sank in Greek waters late Wednesday, and rescuers were looking for dozens still missing, authorities said early Thursday.

The coast guard said 15 bodies had been recovered near the eastern island of Lesbos after a dinghy carrying about 40 people sank.

Five people were rescued and three had been located on a rocky outcrop near the site of the sinking.

A second rescue effort was launched several hundred kilometers (miles) to the west, near the island of Kythira, where a sailboat carrying about 100 migrants hit rocks and sank late Wednesday.

Officials said 30 people had been rescued after that boat hit rocks off the village port of Diakofti on the east of the island. Winds in the area were up to 70 kph (45 mph).

We could see the boat smashing against the rocks and people climbing up those rocks to try and save themselves. It was an unbelievable sight, Martha Stathaki, a local resident told The Associated Press. All the residents here went down to the harbor to try and help.

Fire service rescuers lowered ropes to help migrants climb up cliffs on the seafront. Local officials said a school in the area would be opened to provide shelter for the rescued. Navy divers were also expected to arrive Thursday.

Most migrants reaching Greece travel from neighbouring Turkey, but smugglers have changed routes in recent months in an effort to avoid heavily patrolled waters around Greek islands near the Turkish coastline.

Kythira is some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Turkey and on a route often used by smugglers to bypass Greece and head directly to Italy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Greece

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 06:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU