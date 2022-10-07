TMS Ep276: OPEC production cuts, Indian pharma exports, stocks, USB-C ports

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das last week said that the central bank was assuming the Indian crude basket’s price to be 100 dollars per barrel in the second half of FY23, down from around 104 dollars per barrel in the first half. This estimate underpins the central bank’s growth and inflation projections. Which is why the recent decision by the OPEC+ to impose larger-than-expected output cuts in a bid to spur a recovery in crude prices could become a cause for concern. Against that backdrop, we delve into the possible impact on India.

After the oil, let us shift our focus to the pharmaceutical industry. The World Health Organization has issued a global alert over four cough syrups made by an company, saying that they could be linked to the death of 66 children in The Gambia. It has also triggered a probe from the Indian government. We ask who all are responsible for the quality checks of exports.

Moving on to markets, retailers ended the nine-day Navratri festival season with a bang. Sales of consumer goods were the highest in 2-3 years this time, as consumers indulged in out-of-home purchases despite price hikes. The surprisingly steady sales, despite inflation, have turned analysts bullish on the sector as they see the festive season adding more sheen to related stocks. Take a deep dive into the sector’s prospects, and lists stocks that are on analysts’ radar

In a bid to cut down on environmental waste and save consumers from buying different chargers for different devices, the European Parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of legislation to standardise the charging port on electronic items. It selected Type-C, better known as USB-C, as the standard port. But why did it choose USB-C as the standard port? What makes it the gold standard of charging ports? This episode of the podcast tries to answer.