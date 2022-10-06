JUST IN
11-year-old allegedly gang-raped by seniors in washroom of Delhi school
Can NITI Aayogs replace State Planning Boards to spur economic growth?
UN: India abstains from voting on resolution on abuses in China's Xinjiang
CBI books joint DGFT for receiving Rs 1 crore bribe in 2018 fraud case
Controversial cough syrup maker Maiden Pharmaceuticals has global presence
On 70th birthday, just solitude behind bars for Partha Chatterjee
Maharashtra logs 198 new Covid cases, 1 death; active tally down to 2,523
SC directs states, UTs to submit information on welfare schemes for elderly
Uttarkashi avalanche: 12 more bodies retrieved, death toll rises to 16
Delhi: Man held for smuggling wrist watches, including one worth Rs 27 cr
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
11-year-old allegedly gang-raped by seniors in washroom of Delhi school
Business Standard

Goyal asks industry to follow quality standards to help build 'Brand India'

Goyal called upon Chartered Accountants of India to strive in making India's Chartered Accountancy firms global level companies

Topics
Piyush Goyal | Commerce ministry | Quality Council of India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Piyush Goyal insisted members water down the WTO’s subsidy rules for government-backed food-purchasing programs aimed at feeding poor citizens. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Piyush Goyal (Photo: Bloomberg)

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday asked the industry to ensure their products meet international quality standards and help build a 'Brand India' as the country aims to become a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing an event organised by the Quality Council of India (QCI), Commerce and Industry Minister Goyal also called for convergence of various quality certification related organisations whether it is FSSAI, the BIS, the Rail or Defense establishments.

"I would urge the ministry as well as QCI to work to bring in convergence...so that the investment environment that we have created can go from strength to strength and can help India achieve our mission of becoming a developed nation by 2047," he said, and added quality will define 'Brand India'.

Speaking at another event organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) earlier in the day, the minister stressed that more women should take up the profession of chartered accountancy.

He called upon Chartered Accountants of India to strive in making India's Chartered Accountancy firms global level companies.

Goyal expressed satisfaction at the global footprint of ICAI with over 168 branches, present in 47 countries with 77 centres in different cities of the world.

Congratulating ICAI for its efforts to establish 100 centres across the world, the minister asked the institute to expand its presence in the continent of South America as well.

He expressed confidence that the Chartered Accountants (CAs) of India will not only live up to the expectations of their countrymen but also those of the world. He also asked young CAs to explore the paths of entrepreneurship too, along with auditing, accounting, management consulting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Piyush Goyal

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 23:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU