TMS Ep305: Indian exports, ACMA's Sunjay Kapur, OMC stocks, Friendshoring

The impact of the global slowdown is beginning to be felt in India. The country’s goods exports have contracted for the first time in two years. It saw over 16% decline in October when compared to the same month last year. So exactly what went wrong with India's exports story?

Despite the rough global weather, the auto component sector has shown resilience. It witnessed a 43% jump in exports during the last financial year. And for the first time, the industry has seen a trade surplus.

Business Standard’s S Dinakar caught up with Sunjay Kapur, the president of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India, to know how the sector is performing, and how the industry is transitioning to meet the challenges posed by the rise of electric vehicles. Kapur also spoke about localization. Let us listen in to the interview

Geopolitical tensions have pushed the prices of Brent crude oil by 13% in the last one year. It once hit the 130 dollars per barrel mark during the period. And as OPEC plans to cut supplies to maintain prices, analysts see 2023 to be a tough year for Reliance Industries and other oil marketing companies. Our next report explains various scenarios that may play out in the oil market next year, and what it means for investors in RIL and the oil marketing companies.

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen, who was in New Delhi last Friday, said that her country will pursue the ‘friend-shoring’ approach with trusted allies like India. But what is ‘friend-shoring’? Let us find out in this episode of the podcast.