JUST IN
PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Varanasi on Saturday
Cattle scam: ED might initiate process of taking TMC's Mondal to New Delhi
What is friendshoring?
CEC Rajiv Kumar invited as international observer for Nepal polls
Leaving on a jet plane: India's super-rich prefer their own planes now
27% samples of edible oil, other food items in Thane found adulterated: FDA
Attempts being made to forget rich nations' historical contribution: India
Tata Group to own 75% stake and SIA 25% in the merged entity: Report
Investor Lighthouse India Fund sold Nykaa shares worth Rs 525 cr: Report
MCD ticket selling case: AAP MLA Tripathi likely to join ACB probe today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Cattle scam: ED might initiate process of taking TMC's Mondal to New Delhi
Cash for ticket: Allegations against me are vague, says AAP MLA Tripathi
Business Standard

PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Varanasi on Saturday

PM will also address the gathering during about three hours stay in his parliamentary constituency

Topics
Narendra Modi | Tamil Nadu | Varanasi

Press Trust of India  |  Varanasi (UP) 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday formally inaugurate the month long Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Varanasi, a senior official said.

He will also address the gathering during about three hours stay in his parliamentary constituency, Mahanagar Chairman Vidyasagar Rai said.

Modi will formally inaugurate the samagam at the amphitheatre ground of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Aimed at reviving the cultural links between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu, the Kashi-Tamil Samagam is being organised in Varanasi.

It is an initiative of the central government as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The programme aims to celebrate the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and highlight the Tamil language and culture.

The programme from November 17 to December 16 will strive to rediscover the centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational linkage between Kashi (Varanasi) and Tamil Nadu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 12:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU