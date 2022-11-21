TMS Ep307: Elon Musk & Twitter, B-schools, Markets, FTX's implosion
Is Elon Musk mismanaging Twitter? Are B-schools losing their relevance? Should investors be worried about the recent correction? Who will lose the most due to FTX's implosion? Answers here
Elon Musk | Twitter | B-schools
Which investors will lose the most money because of FTX's implosion?
How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?
For thousands of Twitter employees, the realisation has finally sunk in. The company will never be the same again. Over 3,500 workers have been sacked and hundreds of others have made the tough choice of quitting the social media organisation. Within a few days, the firm has lost a major chunk of its workforce. It looks like the chaos introduced by Elon Musk is finally taking a toll on the company. We break down the happenings since Musk entered the Twitter headquarters.
A venture firm in the US has launched a tailor-made programme for those who are being laid-off by tech companies like Meta and Twitter. The firm will give $100,000 to every startup idea. Several reports suggest that more startups have been founded by techies than MBA graduates. While another report revealed that there has been a 3.4 % dip in applications for management studies across 57 countries, including India. So, is the lure of management degrees waning?
Moving on to financial markets, frontline BSE Sensex and Nifty indices came within a striking distance of hitting fresh life-time highs last week, but fell short owing to selling pressure at higher levels. With no triggers on the domestic front, will markets enter a long-drawn consolidation phase? We delve into the market mood.
The chorus to regulate cryptocurrency has grown louder since the collapse of FTX. A bill to regulate it is likely to be tabled in Parliament soon. The government has also weighed the option of appointing its capital markets regulator to oversee cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, the investors of FTX have little hope left from the ongoing liquidation process as the exchange’s entire valuation has now been wiped out. So who are the biggest losers? Let's find out in this episode of the podcast.
