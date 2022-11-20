JUST IN
Business Standard

BSF seizes 1,025 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup on Meghalaya border

As many as 1,025 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup, which was meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh, were seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) from the International border.

BSF | Meghalaya | Bangladesh

ANI  General News 

BSF
Photo: ANI Twitter

The seizure was made by the 4 Battalion BSF at the international border of West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya on Saturday.

BSF informed that it has seized a total of 7,433 bottles of phensedyl, this year itself, from the Indo-Bangladesh border.

BSF further informed that all smuggling-prone routes and patches have been put under strict surveillance in a bid to discourage from carrying out their nefarious designs.

Further investigation is underway in the latest seizure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 23:27 IST

