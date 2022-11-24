TMS Ep310: Trade with Australia, Fake Reviews, Markets, State Governors
What can India gain from the trade pact with Australia? Why have fake reviews become rampant? Will renewable energy stocks keep your portfolio green? Why are state governors important? Answers here
Topics
India Australia | online reviews | Markets
The Australian Parliament on Tuesday gave its assent to a free trade agreement with India, and simultaneously amended the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement. The pact will double trade between the two nations. While the amendments to the double taxation treaty will help Indian IT firms save millions of dollars every year. We explain what India’s first free trade deal with a major Western economy means and how it will benefit the country’s foreign trade
In another big development, India on Monday came out with a framework to address the menace of fake online reviews on e-commerce websites. Now websites like Amazon and Flipkart and food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy will have to make sure that the reviews on their platform are not fake or misleading. Here's an insight into this initiative which is being touted as the world’s first
In another first, India released its long-term low-carbon emission development strategy at the recently-concluded United Nations Climate Conference. As the focus on green energy takes centre stage, is it time to add stocks from this space to your portfolio?
From the financial markets, let us shift our focus to politics. States governed by opposition parties are constantly in the news for their brushes with governors. In Kerala, the state government is planning a bill to remove governor Arif Mohammed Khan as the Chancellor of state-run universities. Kerala’s LDF government has been alleging that the governor is a political appointee. But what does the Constitution say about the governor? And what is his role? This podcast breaks it down for you
