TMS Ep312: Tata's Bisleri buyout, India's space start-ups, Markets, ARPU
Why is the Tata group thirsting for Bisleri? Can India launch space firms into higher orbit? With markets near all-time highs, which sectors should you bet on? What does ARPU mean? All answers here
Ramesh Chauhan Bisleri International | space race | Markets
Why is the Tata group thirsting for Bisleri?
Tata Consumer to buy Bisleri International for Rs 6,000-7,000 crore: Report
Tata's Bisleri International buyout may be biggest in India FMCG space
Reliance, Apollo Global close in on Boots buyout; bid may come in today
Earth records shortest day, completes rotation in less than 24 hours
Bisleri, India’s biggest and most popular packaged water brand, is up for sale. 82 years old Ramesh Chauhan -- who built this brand -- is scouting for a new owner who can take forward his legacy. And the news has stirred a wave in the FMCG sector. Several big players are said to be in talks with the veteran industrialist. Tata group is also one among them. But what will the salt-to-software conglomerate gain by adding Bisleri bottles to its water crate?
An altogether different kind of race is, meanwhile, going on in space. India too is trying to land a spot there. After government-controlled ISRO, the country’s private sector too has made a move. India’s first privately-developed rocket, Vikram-S, blasted off towards the sky earlier this month. Some called it India’s SpaceX moment. But will it be? Bhaswar Kumar tells how India’s commercial space industry may well become a technology power house and taste commercial success
Let us move on to markets now. After more than a year, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index logged its fresh lifetime high last week. The index has rallied over 20% from its 52-week low led by metals, financials, and FMCG shares. The NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, is hovering near 1-year highs. Do these sectors have enough legs to take the indices further higher or is it time for sector rotation?
The stock of Bharti Airtel hit a 52-week high early this week on the back of 5G rollout, the tariff hike in two states and an impressive 89% jump in its net profit. Its average revenue per user, or ARPU, also shot up to â‚¹190. Telecom companies, media platforms and firms in several other sectors often cite ARPU numbers to flaunt their performance. We decode it for you in this segment of the podcast.
