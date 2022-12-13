TMS Ep323: Budget impact on taxes, Cyber attacks, Markets, Share buyback
How will Budget 2023 affect your taxes and investments? How can you protect your bank account from cyberattacks? Will 2023 belong to the Bulls or the Bears? What is a share buyback? All answers here
Topics
Union Budget | Income tax | cybersecurity
https://mybs.in/2b2uNRd
What is the difference between a demat and a trading account?
How can you protect your bank account from cyber attacks?
Cyber frauds: Banks step up efforts to promote safe banking habits
How will Budget 2023 affect your taxes and investments?
What is a share buyback?
Union Budget 2023-24 will be the last full-year Budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The finance minister is expected to lead India on the growth path while keeping the fiscal deficit and inflation in check. The macro-economic concerns will be the subject of much debate and discussion. Meanwhile, there have also been calls from the industry to extend tax benefits to the common man. It’s this, more personal part of the Budget exercise, that we focus on today and answer how your taxes and investments are likely to be affected.
The expected rationalisation of income tax rates in the Union Budget next year will mean you will have more disposable income to invest and spend. But how safe is your money in bank accounts? In one of the biggest incidents of cyber theft from an individual in the national capital, the director of a security services firm lost half a crore last week. The attack is only the latest in an increasing number of cyber-scams aimed at your bank accounts. How then can you protect your bank accounts from such cybercriminals?
It has been a choppy 2022 for the stock markets amid a host of headwinds. Will the year ahead belong to the Bulls, or will the Bears reign supreme? Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa caught up with Abhiram Eleswarapu, CEO and head of India equities at BNP Paribas on how he thinks equity markets will play out in 2023, and his sector preferences in this backdrop
Today, the markets will take cues from their global peers. Among stocks, Paytm will be keenly watched as the company’s board is scheduled to meet later today and discuss a buyback proposal. If the board approves the buyback, Paytm will become the 51st company to announce a stock repurchase agreement in 2022. But what is a share buyback, and why does a company undertake it? Listen to this podcast to understand.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU