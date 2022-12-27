TMS Ep333: 2022 startup funding, toy manufacturing, markets, IPEF

2022 was a year of reckoning for Indian startups. They were forced to re-evaluate their business models. For them the winter arrived early, as venture capitalists started tightening their purse strings. New unicorns halved and mass layoffs followed. Now, with 2022 coming to an end, the projections for next year are not very optimistic either. So how did this year change Indian start-ups? And, how have the year’s challenges prepared them for 2023?

The horizon for Indian startups may not be that bright. But things are certainly looking up for India’s toy manufacturers. Import of toys has come down by 70% in the last three years while the export is up by 60%. The government is now mulling a production-linked scheme to give a fillip to the sector. So will a PLI scheme help the country’s toy manufacturing sector?

Moving on to financial markets, the recent Sebi order that capped exposure to foreign stocks has hit several schemes hard. PPFAS Mutual Fund’s flagship scheme has an exposure of nearly Rs 28,000 crore to such stocks. How is the fund house dealing with this? How do they see 2023 play out for the equity markets, and what are their top bets? Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa caught up with Neil Parikh, CEO of on his views on these issues and a lot more.

Meanwhile, India is all set to play the host to next special negotiation round of IPEF in February 2023. Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity or IPEF is a trade partnership whose foundations were laid just a few months ago by the US. But why was it formed? And what does it aim to achieve? Listen to this podcast for the answers.