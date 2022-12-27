What is the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework?
India will host to next special negotiation round of IPEF in February. IPEF is a trade partnership whose foundations were laid a few months ago. But why was it formed? What does it aim to achieve?
Topics
strategic partnership | Trade talks
https://mybs.in/2b32qJr
ALSO READ
Did India err by walking out of IPEF's trade pillar?
India opts out of joining IPEF trade pillar, to wait for final contours
India's observer status raises questions about its IPEF plans
Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: Opportunity and challenge
India to host next round of negotiations of US-led IPEF in February
India is all set to play the host to next special negotiation round of IPEF in February 2023. Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity or IPEF is a trade partnership whose foundations were laid just a few months ago by the US. But why was it formed? And what does it aim to achieve? This podcast explains
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 13:09 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU