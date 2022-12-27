JUST IN
What is the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework?

India will host to next special negotiation round of IPEF in February. IPEF is a trade partnership whose foundations were laid a few months ago. But why was it formed? What does it aim to achieve?

Topics
strategic partnership | Trade talks

Thareek Ahmed  |  New Delhi 

trade

India is all set to play the host to next special negotiation round of IPEF in February 2023. Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity or IPEF is a trade partnership whose foundations were laid just a few months ago by the US. But why was it formed? And what does it aim to achieve? This podcast explains

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 13:09 IST
