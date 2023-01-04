TMS Ep339: Online gaming, EV revolution, IT sector, Digital University
Will self-regulation work for online gaming in India? Will commercial vehicles drive the EV revolution? Will IT sector succumb to global headwinds? What's the National Digital University? Answers here
Topics
online gaming | Electric vehicles in India | IT sector
https://mybs.in/2cBWZYV
The government has come out with draft rules for online gaming. While releasing it, the minister of state for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said that the online gaming sector has the potential to grow to a 200-billion-dollar industry. And not just the minister’s statement, the draft too had some good news for the sector. One of them was setting up an industry-led self-regulatory body to check online gambling and other issues. So will the self-regulation model work for this industry, given the many challenges associated with it?
This draft, in all likelihood, will be the first step by the government to regulate the online gaming sector. Meanwhile, the country is also seeing a jump in the number of electric vehicles. But, despite last year’s record sales, its penetration is still very low. Of the total automobile sales, EV accounted for less than five per cent in 2022. So what will it take for the EV ecosystem to be as big as that of the internal combustion engine market. Will commercial EVs lead the way? How the adoption of more commercial electric vehicles is changing the EV landscape?
Moving on to the markets, the IT sector, which remains at the centre of a global slowdown and a likely impending recession in the West, is set to kick start the third quarter earnings next week. As the global growth outlook continues to weaken, will the sector manage to hold its ground or will it succumb to the global headwinds?
After the markets, let us shift to the higher education segment which will see two big developments this year. The country’s first digital university will become operational soon, and the Higher Education Commission of India will also come up. Today we offer insight into the upcoming digital university. How will it work and how will it benefit students and professionals? Let us find out in this episode of the podcast.
