JUST IN
TMS Ep340: RCap, ride-hailing, India Inc's fundraising, Belagavi dispute
Top headlines: I-T dept goes after tax arrears of over Rs 7.7 trn, PMAY-G
2 leopard cubs seen in Asola as wildlife thrives in Delhi's urban jungles
Goa introduces Blue Cab service at Manohar International Airport from Jan 5
CAQM rolls back Stage-III of GRAP as pollution levels in Delhi improve
Maharashtra reports 16 new Covid cases, zero death; active tally at 140
PM Modi to participate in all-India water ministers' meet on Thursday
India helped in grain deal between Moscow and Kyiv, says EAM Jaishankar
Cabinet approves naming of airport at Goa's Mopa after Manohar Parrikar
Paris-bound Air India plane returns to Delhi due to snag, says report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Business Standard

TMS Ep340: RCap, ride-hailing, India Inc's fundraising, Belagavi dispute

Why are Hinduja and Torrent sparring over RCap? Is ride-hailing market ripe for disruption? What are India Inc's fundraising plans for 2023? What's the fight over Belagavi? All answers here

Topics
Reliance Captial | Cab service | India Inc fundraising

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

TMS
TMS

ALSO READ

Now, book a bus ride in Gurugram on Uber; service in other cities soon

Uber adds safety net: Riders can now share live location updates with cops

As Uber, Ola continue tussle with state govts, cabbies try different route

Ola group drives back on layoff plan for nearly 200 engineers, for now

Uber gets into damage control with the story of a changed company post 2017

The battle between Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group and Hinduja Group to acquire debt-ridden Reliance Capital took another interesting turn this week. The National Company Law Tribunal has now restrained the creditors of Reliance Capital against accepting a higher bid placed by the Hindujas after Torrent said that it was submitted after the completion of e-auction. So exactly what is going on in this high-stake bankruptcy proceeding? And why are Hinduja and Torrent slogging it out?

Meanwhile, an altogether different kind of battle is brewing on Indian roads. Several new ride-hailing companies are trying to challenge the dominance of Ola and Uber -- which command over 70% of the market. These newcomers are trying to grab their space with unique offerings. Some let you bid for the lowest price, some are offering eco-friendly electric cars while others are driven by women drivers and only cater to families. The ride-hailing market in India is rapidly diversifying. But is India’s ride sharing market ready for disruption?

Pandemic had hit the ride-hailing firms badly. It also made financial market’s movements erratic. Nearly 30% companies let their draft IPO approvals lapse in 2022 due to it. Private markets, too, saw funding winter with tighter liquidity conditions. However, with 2023 expected to be relatively less volatile, will capital raising activity gain steam this year? And will India Inc. tap public or private markets to raise funds?

Just about 150-km away from Dalal Street, in the heart of Pune, buses of Karnataka came under attack last month. ATMs of Karnataka banks were also defaced. The decades-old simmering border tension between Maharashtra and Karnataka erupted once again, as assets of Maharashtra too faced similar vandalism in its neighbouring district. So what is this border dispute? And why is the district of Belagavi at the centre of this row? This episode of the podcast all the answers.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 08:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU