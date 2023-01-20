TMS Ep351: IBC overhaul, ASER alarm, Adani FPO, World Economic Forum

The government has proposed a slew of changes to the six-year old Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and has also sought suggestions from the public. The aim is to fast-track the resolution process and strengthen the functioning of IBC. So will the proposed overhaul make the insolvency resolution process more effective?



A Bill to amend the IBC is likely to come up in the Budget session of Parliament. Meanwhile, India’s education sector is also crying for the budget maker’s attention. A recent countrywide survey has revealed that India’s school students have regressed in their basic reading ability to pre-2012 levels while their basic maths skills declined to 2018 levels. Is this then a wake-up call for policymakers to turn their focus on school education?



In other news, ports-to-energy player has announced a follow-on public offering worth Rs 20,000 crore. The FPO will open on January 27 and close on January 31. However, a day after the announcement, shares of the company slumped over 4 per cent to hit a two-month low of 3,446 rupees per share. However, analysts recommend subscribing to the offer as they re-iterate the conglomerate’s large play on renewable energy.Indian markets snapped a two-day winning streak due to weak US economic data on Thursday. Meanwhile, most business leaders of the world are in Europe. Few events on the earth boast of such an impressive and long list of guests. Every year, hundreds of business tycoons, politicians and billionaires -- who can make some difference to this world -- pack their bags and head to Davos for the annual meeting. This segment of the podcast tells you more about this forum. Also, how it came into being, and what purpose it serves.