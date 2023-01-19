New India dreams big, achieves its goals, asserts PM Modi in Mumbai

Prime Minister on Thursday said for the first time since Independence, a New India has emerged which has big dreams and also the capacity to realise them, and gone are the days when discussions in the country mostly centred around poverty and seeking foreign aid.

He also said Mumbai's civic body plays a key role in development of the metropolis and while there was no dearth of funds for the city, it is important budgeted money is spent to achieve stated objectives and not wasted due to corrupt practices.

Speaking at a public meeting at Bandra-Kurla Complex after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of infrastructure and healthcare projects for worth more than Rs 38,000 crore, Modi said there was a long period in the last century that was lost discussing poverty and seeking help from foreigners.

The PM said for the first time since independence India has the courage to dream big and realise its goals.

"Earlier, there was only discussion on poverty, on seeking funds from foreign countries and surviving some how. Now, the world over there is positivity about India. The world knows our country is going forward on the basis of its strength and utilising its potential to the fullest," Modi said.

There is an extraordinary confidence in the country which is progressing well with its futuristic vision and modern approach, he said.

Many cities across India are going to power the growth story of the country, he said.

Therefore, making future-ready is one of the commitments of the double-engine government (a term for BJP in power in state and also at the Centre), he added.

We are working on complete transformation of cities across the country, the prime minister said



will be transformed in the next few years, the PM asserted.

While the world's big economies are in turmoil, India continues to provide free rations to 80 crore people, Modi said.

Amid the global economic slowdown, India continues to invest in infrastructure which shows its commitment towards becoming a developed nation, he said.

Earlier, the money meant for the welfare of the poor used to be embezzled by middlemen, he said.

In the last eight years (when the BJP came to power at the Centre), we have removed this approach, and are moving with futuristic thinking by increasing spending on modern infrastructure, he said.

Maharashtra's infrastructure development acquired speed after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis assumed office in June last year, he said.

At the rally, Modi devoted a large part of his speech talking about Mumbai, where civic polls are likely to be held later this year along with several other cities, including Pune, Thane and Nagpur.

In a city like Mumbai, development projects cannot be expedited until the local civic body is also on board and ready to fast-track completion of projects, he said during his first visit to the metropolis after CM Shinde took office with support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in June 2022.

When there is a state government committed to development, it is important that Mumbai has a civic body that, too, shares that goal, Modi said.

Greeting people gathered at the venue -- the MMRDA ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) -- in Marathi at the start of his address before switching to Hindi, Modi said what is needed is to see that Mumbai's rightful share of funds is used at the right place.

"Development funds should not be used for corrupt practices and if funds are locked in banks and there is a tendency to stall development works, how will the city's future be bright?" he asked



Modi inaugurated Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7, comprising a 35-km long elevated corridor stretching from Andheri to Dahisar.

He also inaugurated 20 'Aapla Davakhana' health clinics named after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. This novel initiative provides essential medical services like health checkups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics completely free, to people.

He also laid foundation stones for seven sewage treatment plants, a road concretisation project and redevelopment of the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The 18.6 km-long Mumbai Metro Rail line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5 km-long DN Nagar (yellow line), while the metro line 7 links Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East).

The prime minister also launched MUMBAI 1 mobile app and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app, which can be shown at the entry gates of metro stations, will facilitate ease of travel. It supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI.

Further, the prime minister started the transfer of approved loans of over one lakh beneficiaries under PM SVANidhi Yojana. The scheme funded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is targeted at street vendors and seeks to provide them credit for working capital for their business which suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, the PM travelled in a Mumbai metro train between Gundavali and Mogra stations in suburban Mumbai and interacted with a group of youngsters, women and metro rail workers. These two stations are part of the Metro line 7 phase 2, which was inaugurated by him.

Chief Minister Shinde and his deputy Fadnavis accompanied the PM during the ride.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)