TMS Ep369: Inflation, investor protection, new-age tech stocks, Pension
Is retail inflation back to haunt us? What does Adani saga teach us about investor protection? Is it time to bet on new-age tech stocks? What is Andhra's Guaranteed Pension Scheme? All answers here
Topics
retail inflation | Adani Enterprises Adani Green | Equity markets
https://mybs.in/2cCNwsH
All you need to know about Andhra Pradesh's Guaranteed Pension Scheme
Old pension scheme: Is politics trumping economics?
BS Number Wise: Old scheme puts burden of employee pension on the states
EPFO calls for increasing retirement age to ease pressure on pension funds
Universal Pension Scheme: New EPFO scheme may cover unorganised workers
Anchor link: Consumer inflation soared to 6.52% in January after staying within the RBI’s tolerance band for three months running. The sharp jump not just betrayed the pain that the consumers have been going through, but also justified the RBI stand which has refused to lift the foot off the rate hike pedal. So is retail inflation going to haunt us? Or is this just a blip?
The ongoing Adani fiasco is another burning issue which is keeping the central bank busy these days. Sebi too is on its toes. The government on Tuesday agreed to the Supreme Court’s suggestion to form a panel to look into existing investor protection regime against the backdrop of rout in Adani group shares. So what can this panel do to ensure that investors don’t lose their wealth to another such meltdown.
Meanwhile, new-age technology stocks have been on investors’ radar for a while. Shares of Nykaa, Paytm, and PB Fintech have surged up to 17% in a month. However, these companies reported a mixed set of results during the third quarter earnings, keeping analysts cautious over the sustenance of this strength.
After the financial markets, let us move on to a debate raging around various models of pension schemes for government servants. Andhra Pradesh recently proposed a pension scheme claiming that it combines benefits of both old and new pension regimes. According to a report, it has also caught the attention of the central government. In this episode of the podcast, we tell more about this new Guaranteed Pension Scheme.
