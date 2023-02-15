TMS Ep369: Inflation, investor protection, new-age tech stocks, Pension

Anchor link: Consumer inflation soared to 6.52% in January after staying within the RBI’s tolerance band for three months running. The sharp jump not just betrayed the pain that the consumers have been going through, but also justified the RBI stand which has refused to lift the foot off the rate hike pedal. So is going to haunt us? Or is this just a blip?

The ongoing Adani fiasco is another burning issue which is keeping the central bank busy these days. Sebi too is on its toes. The government on Tuesday agreed to the Supreme Court’s suggestion to form a panel to look into existing investor protection regime against the backdrop of rout in Adani group shares. So what can this panel do to ensure that investors don’t lose their wealth to another such meltdown.

Meanwhile, new-age technology stocks have been on investors’ radar for a while. Shares of Nykaa, Paytm, and PB Fintech have surged up to 17% in a month. However, these companies reported a mixed set of results during the third quarter earnings, keeping analysts cautious over the sustenance of this strength.

After the financial markets, let us move on to a debate raging around various models of pension schemes for government servants. Andhra Pradesh recently proposed a claiming that it combines benefits of both old and new pension regimes. According to a report, it has also caught the attention of the central government. In this episode of the podcast, we tell more about this new Guaranteed .