Ensure adequate sanitation, cleanliness around Shahi Idgah: Delhi minister

minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday directed officials to ensure adequate facilities and cleanliness in streets around the Shahi Idgah ahead of an 'Ijtema', a religious congregation here, officials said.

The food and civil supplies minister chaired an important meeting on the preparedness for the 'Ijtema' at Shahi Idgah, which is scheduled to be held from February 24-27.

In this meeting, the area councillor, along with officers of various government agencies like DDMA, DUSIB, DJB, MCD, the health ministry, fire services, BSES, Police, and PWD, were also present, his office said in a statement.

Hussain directed officials to ensure adequate facilities and cleanliness on roads and streets around the Idgah.

He also directed the MCD to provide adequate manpower for cleaning of the streets and lanes around the Idgah during the event.

"During the 'Ijtema' event, a large number of visitors, around 4-5 lakh people, are expected to attend it. For the convenience of participants, I have instructed the officers of the DUSIB to arrange 12 toilet cubicles preferably in prefabricated structures, on a priority basis before the start of the 'Ijtema'," the minister said.

He also directed officials of the DJB to ensure proper maintenance of drainage, and an uninterrupted supply of fresh water during the event.

"The government is committed to providing all necessary and basic facilities such as drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, ensuring law and order, cleanliness and functional street lights during the event.

"Necessary instructions were also issued for round-the-clock health camps and ambulances, fire brigade, proper law and order arrangements, repair of the staircase and provision of RMC flooring, the greening of the area, including the provision of flower pots," he said.

