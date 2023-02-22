TMS Ep374: Bike taxi ban, METRO Cash & Carry, markets, EPFO's new scheme
Why are states opposed to bike taxis? Will METRO Cash & Carry get scale under RIL? Where to invest in this range-bound market? What are the changes in EPFO's pension scheme? All answers here
Topics
Bike Taxi | METRO Cash & Carry | Markets
RIL's initial bid for Metro Cash & Carry India at Rs 5,600 crore: Report
Ola group drives back on layoff plan for nearly 200 engineers, for now
EPFO wage ceiling likely to be raised from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 21,000
Reliance Retail may convert Metro Cash & Carry stores into B2B outlets
Ola Electric crosses 1 lakh production mark, says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
Bike-taxis have hit yet another roadblock. This time in Delhi. The Delhi Transport Department on Monday became the latest state government body to put a stop to bike taxi services. But why are state governments disallowing these two-wheeler cab services?
German retailer METRO AG’s cash & carry business is set to hit the fast lane in India. The company had introduced the cash-and-carry business format in the country back in 2013. But the pivotal moment came two months ago, when Reliance Industries acquired the Indian business. Now, with India’s largest conglomerate in the saddle, what does Metro's future look like? Business Standard’s Nivedita Mookerji caught up with Arvind Mediratta, Managing Director & CEO of the company’s India unit.
Global and domestic developments have kept the market sentiment in check so far this calendar year. The returns from benchmark Sensex and Nifty have been nearly negligible. So, what should investors do? Is it a time to remain a fence-sitter, or is there any investment strategy that one can adopt in this range-bound market? Here's a highlighting of the top sectors and stocks recommended by analysts.
Like equities and mutual funds, savings made under EPF scheme also offer good returns due to over 8% interest rate. An amended made in 2014 and ratified by the Supreme Court in November last year has made it even more attractive. Raghav Aggarwal’s report reveals how
