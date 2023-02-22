TMS Ep374: Bike taxi ban, METRO Cash & Carry, markets, EPFO's new scheme

Bike-taxis have hit yet another roadblock. This time in Delhi. The Delhi Transport Department on Monday became the latest state government body to put a stop to services. But why are state governments disallowing these two-wheeler cab services?

German retailer METRO AG’s cash & carry business is set to hit the fast lane in India. The company had introduced the cash-and-carry business format in the country back in 2013. But the pivotal moment came two months ago, when Reliance Industries acquired the Indian business. Now, with India’s largest conglomerate in the saddle, what does Metro's future look like? Business Standard’s Nivedita Mookerji caught up with Arvind Mediratta, Managing Director & CEO of the company’s India unit.

Global and domestic developments have kept the market sentiment in check so far this calendar year. The returns from benchmark Sensex and Nifty have been nearly negligible. So, what should investors do? Is it a time to remain a fence-sitter, or is there any investment strategy that one can adopt in this range-bound market? Here's a highlighting of the top sectors and stocks recommended by analysts.

Like equities and mutual funds, savings made under EPF scheme also offer good returns due to over 8% interest rate. An amended made in 2014 and ratified by the Supreme Court in November last year has made it even more attractive. Raghav Aggarwal’s report reveals how