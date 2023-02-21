JUST IN
Study finds how data, network, AI can predict damage, ageing of bridges
Business Standard

Education in India is being internationalised with implementation of NEP

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed upon the need to have more international students to make the youth of India aware of developments on the global front

Topics
Education ministry | Dharmendra Pradhan | national education policy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan

The implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) is internationalising the education system in India for global good, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

The minister made the remarks at the International Education Fair of Jammu and Kashmir, organised by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in New Delhi.

"With the implementation of NEP, education in India is being internationalised for the global good. I encourage all our universities to join efforts to establish India as a global study destination," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed upon the need to have more international students to make the youth of India aware of developments on the global front.

"In a globalised world, it's absolutely essential that young people of India are fully aware of what's happening in the world & there is no better way to do that than having international students among you," he told the gathering.

"Today, India has projects done or underway in 78 countries of the world. So, if our ties are so extensive, investments are so deep and networking is so good, we need to see more international students coming to India," Jaishankar added.

The external affairs minister lauded the process of change that began in Jammu and Kashmir three years ago due to the Centre's goal of providing the same opportunities for advancement and prosperity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir as are enjoyed by the rest of India.

Hailing the process kick-started by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government with the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status via Article 370 three years ago, the external affairs minister said the integration of people from Jammu and Kashmir into the nation's mainstream is essential.

The education fair showcased India's national resolve to be the knowledge superpower and global hub of education, together with its rich cultural heritage and tradition that would promote social and cultural exchange between the nations.

"In the last 2.5 years, Jammu and Kashmir has become the champion of the country as far as digital transactions are concerned. We have built a digital society, offering 446 services online, and our entire administration is paperless. J&K is witnessing digital revolution," said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 23:41 IST

