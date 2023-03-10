JUST IN
India, US sign MoU to build resilient supply chain in semiconductor sector
Govt releases Rs 1.4 trn monthly instalment tax devolution to states
DCGI asks drug manufacturers not to use propylene glycol by Delhi firm
Need to reach out to farmers with tech amid climate change challenge: Tomar
Rs 31,462.62 cr collected in taxes till Feb of this fiscal: Delhi FM Gahlot
Goyal to chair meeting of national startup advisory council on Saturday
Nirav Modi claims he has no funds to pay UK court fines, borrowing money
Three Centre of Excellence to be set up for fruits, vegetables: Agri Min
Claims worth Rs 174 cr processed during ESIC Special Services Fortnight
94% expenditure marked for road, bridge, infra projects in MMRDA budget
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India, US sign MoU to build resilient supply chain in semiconductor sector
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

NSE, BSE to put 2 Adani firms under surveillance measures framework

The bourses had also put NDTV and Adani Green Energy under the long term ASM framework Stage - II

Topics
BSE | NSE | Adani Group

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

Leading bourses NSE and BSE on Friday said two Adani Group firms -- Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas -- will be put under the second stage of the long term additional surveillance measures framework.

This will be effective from March 13, according to separate circulars.

The move also comes close on the heels of the two exchanges putting Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar under the short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework Stage - I from March 9.

The bourses had also put NDTV and Adani Green Energy under the long term ASM framework Stage - II.

The parameters for shortlisting securities under Additional Surveillance Measures (ASM) include high-low variation, client concentration, number of price band hits, close to close price variation and price earning ratio.

The NSE and BSE said these companies have satisfied the criteria for inclusion under long term additional surveillance measures (Long Term - ASM).

Applicable rate of margin shall be 100 per cent shall be applicable w.e.f. March 15, 2023 on all open positions as on March 14, 2023 and new positions created from March 15, 2023 onwards. In addition, lower price band shall be applicable w.e.f. March 13, 2023, as per the exchanges.

Meanwhile, Adani Group stocks ended on a mixed note on Friday.

The shares of Adani Group firms had taken a beating on the bourses following the report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research. The report had made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against it.

The group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BSE

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 23:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU