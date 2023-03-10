NSE, BSE to put 2 Adani firms under surveillance measures framework

Leading bourses and on Friday said two firms -- Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas -- will be put under the second stage of the long term additional surveillance measures framework.

This will be effective from March 13, according to separate circulars.

The move also comes close on the heels of the two exchanges putting Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar under the short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework Stage - I from March 9.

The bourses had also put NDTV and Adani Green Energy under the long term ASM framework Stage - II.

The parameters for shortlisting securities under Additional Surveillance Measures (ASM) include high-low variation, client concentration, number of price band hits, close to close price variation and price earning ratio.

The and said these companies have satisfied the criteria for inclusion under long term additional surveillance measures (Long Term - ASM).

Applicable rate of margin shall be 100 per cent shall be applicable w.e.f. March 15, 2023 on all open positions as on March 14, 2023 and new positions created from March 15, 2023 onwards. In addition, lower price band shall be applicable w.e.f. March 13, 2023, as per the exchanges.

Meanwhile, stocks ended on a mixed note on Friday.

The shares of firms had taken a beating on the bourses following the report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research. The report had made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against it.

The group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

