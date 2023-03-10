JUST IN
India, US sign MoU to build resilient supply chain in semiconductor sector
India, US sign MoU to build resilient supply chain in semiconductor sector
Business Standard

Odisha CM receives Guinness Book of Records for Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium

Patnaik received the certificate during the ongoing FIH Pro League tournament at the stadium in Rourkela

Topics
Odisha  | Naveen Patnaik | Guinness Record

IANS  |  Bhubaneswar 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo: Twitter)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday received the certificate of recognition from the Guinness Book of World Records for Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela being the world's largest fully seated hockey stadium.

Patnaik received the certificate during the ongoing FIH Pro League tournament at the stadium in Rourkela.

The stadium, which is now a benchmark in hockey infrastructure, was built in a record 15 months and has a seating capacity of 20,011 with uninterrupted viewing experience for all.

It was recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as the world's largest fully seated hockey stadium adding to the celebration of the Hockey World Cup and bringing immense pride for India and Odisha.

Patnaik said: "This recognition by the Guinness Book of World Records is a testament that our state, Odisha has come a long way and has made a mark on the international sports map. It is a matter of great pride for all of us and I thank everyone who was part of this project, to the people of Sundargarh and the hockey fans for their unconditional support to the sport."

"It inspired us to accomplish this Herculean task. I dedicate this recognition to the people of Odisha," he said.

--IANS

bbm/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 23:23 IST

