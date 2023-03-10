JUST IN
Here's why winter bid adieu to India early for second year in a row
Punjab Cabinet approves Excise policy 2023-24 with Rs 9,754 cr target
Odisha CM receives Guinness Book of Records for Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium
NSE, BSE to put 2 Adani firms under surveillance measures framework
India, US sign MoU to build resilient supply chain in semiconductor sector
Govt releases Rs 1.4 trn monthly instalment tax devolution to states
DCGI asks drug manufacturers not to use propylene glycol by Delhi firm
Need to reach out to farmers with tech amid climate change challenge: Tomar
Rs 31,462.62 cr collected in taxes till Feb of this fiscal: Delhi FM Gahlot
Goyal to chair meeting of national startup advisory council on Saturday
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Punjab Cabinet approves Excise policy 2023-24 with Rs 9,754 cr target
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Over 200,000 registrations for Char Dham Yatra slated to start in April

The yatra will begin on April 22 with the opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples. Kedarnath will open on April 25 and Badrinath on April 27

Topics
Char Dham Yatra | Kedarnath | Uttarakhand

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Kedarnath temple
Kedarnath temple

More than two lakh devotees have registered themselves for the Char Dham Yatra which is slated to start next month, a top official of the Uttarakhand government said.

The yatra will begin on April 22 with the opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples. Kedarnath will open on April 25 and Badrinath on April 27.

In a meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi to review preparations for the Yatra, Tourism Secretary Sachin Kurve said that apart from the designated website, pilgrims also have the option of registering through phone and WhatsApp.

Till Thursday, more than 2.12 lakh devotees have registered themselves for the Chardham Yatra, Kurve said, adding a more transparent system is being implemented this time for the registration of helicopter services as well.

Registrations for the Char Dham Yatra started on February 21.

A full-scale Char Dham yatra which resumed in 2022 after a gap of two years due to COVID-19, saw more than 47 lakh pilgrims paying obeisance at the Himalayan temples.

Uttarakhand has the image of a tourist state and it is everybody's responsibility to ensure that every visitor coming to the state returns with a good experience, Raturi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Char Dham Yatra

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 23:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU