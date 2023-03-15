TMS Ep389: Repo rate hike, HUL CEO Rohit Jawa, YES Bank, contagion risk

The February inflation saw a dip from the January numbers. But the Indian economy is not out of the woods yet when it comes to inflation. All eyes are on the Reserve Bank of India or RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting next month. Will the RBI opt for another rate hike?

One of the biggest fast-moving consumer goods or FMCG companies in India, HUL, is all set to welcome its new chief executive officer and managing director this year. Rohit Jawa will replace Sanjiv Mehta, who commanded the company for a decade in the role of CEO and is now set to retire. The FMCG sector in India has been embroiled by weakening rural demand. The latest inflation data is another obstacle. So, what are the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the new CEO?

The mandatory three-year lock-in period for shares ended this Monday, with many retail investors choosing to exit the lender. But is it wise to book profits in the bank, right now, when it is steadily working towards profitability?

Bank’s or SVB’s collapse has had a ripple effect not only in the tech industry but also in the banking sector with New York-based Signature Bank being the latest bank to fail. This has spread the fear of contagion risk in the industry. But what is contagion risk? Let's find out in this episode of the podcast.