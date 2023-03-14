SC directs CPCB to ensure VRS installation at retail petroleum outlets

The on Tuesday directed the Central Pollution Control Board to ensure all retail outlets located in different cities having a population of more than 10 lakh and a turnover of over 300 kilolitres a month install Vapour Recovery System (VRS) mechanism within the fresh timeline prescribed by the CPCB.

VRS is process which can arrest the release of harmful organic compounds from products.

A bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and JB Pardiwala, while disposing of a batch of appeals filed by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and others against an order of the National Green Tribunal, said the VRS mechanism shall be installed within the fresh timeline as prescribed by the CPCB in its June 4, 2021 circular.

"The CPCB shall ensure that all the retail outlets located in different cities having population of more than 10 lakh and having turnover of more than 300 KL/Month shall install the VRS mechanism within the fresh timeline as prescribed in its circular dated June 4, 2021," it said.

The bench said, to put it in other words, the CPCB shall ensure that the directions issued by the NGT in the impugned order are fully complied with.

"It shall be the legal obligation of all the State Pollution Control Boards to ensure that the directions issued by the NGT in regard to the installation of the VRS mechanism are complied with within the fresh timeline as prescribed by the CPCB," the bench said.

It directed the CPCB to instruct all the 43 State Pollution Control Boards to ensure the guidelines issued by it vide the Office Memorandum dated January 7, 2020 are strictly adhered to.

"If there is breach of any of the guidelines issued by the CPCB vide Office Memorandum dated January 7, 2020, then the concerned State Pollution Control Board shall proceed against the erring outlet in accordance with law at the earliest," the bench said.

The top court said it has taken notice of the fact that the CPCB, in consultation with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has issued circulars/guidelines from time to time for installation of VRS.

"We are not inclined to disturb the impugned directions issued by the NGT, Chennai in regard to installation of the VRS. The CPCB shall ensure that these directions are scrupulously followed and complied with," it said.

The top court delivered its verdict on a batch of appeals filed by oil marketing companies challenging the December, 2021 order of NGT, Chennai.

NGT, Chennai's order had come on the plea of VBR Menon, a resident of the city, raising the issue of non-installation of Vapour Recovery Systems (VRS) at the outlets run by the oil marketing companies (OMCs).

