TMS Ep391: National Sample Survey, consumer sentiments, markets, FATF

How many rural households in India have piped water connections for drinking in their household? How many of them have exclusive access to a toilet, and what are rural households using as their primary source of energy for cooking? The recent report by National Statistical Office has the answers to these socio-economic indicators. Find out what the critical indicators say about the state of rural India.

Not all rural indicators paint a rosy picture. But the average Indian continues to be optimistic about economic growth and is looking forward to splurging more. That’s what the latest data on the Index of Consumer Sentiments hints at. The index has been steadily improving since the beginning of 2023. However, this improvement is not significant in rural India. Find out the reasons behind improving consumer sentiments and the causes of rural-urban divide.

Turning to the markets, the banking turmoil in the West has left domestic equities turbulent. The likely trend ahead could be even more volatile, so what should investors’ strategy be in the current market?

A recent report by the Financial Action Task Force, or FATF, has once again triggered a political face-off between the ruling and the opposition, bringing back the focus on the murky nexus of politics and art. While Union Minister Anurag Thakur’s recent dig at Congress about an alleged case of illicit proceeds is doing the rounds on social media, let’s find out what is in this episode of the podcast.