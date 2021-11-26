TMS Ep51: Fertility rate, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, market, FDI vs FPI

In an ageing world, its young population gave India an edge. More than 46% of the country’s total 1.3 billion people are below 25 years of age. But recent government data reveal that India’s fertility rate is declining. It is now lower than replacement levels -- implying a population decrease in the years to come. Will it hurt the economy in the long run? Does the concept of “the more, the merrier” doesn’t hold water any more?



With India’s population growth stabilising, policymakers should capitalise on this opportunity and ensure that the country does not miss out on its demographic dividend.

Entrepreneur and founder of Info Edge Sanjeev Bikhchandani expects better outcomes from in the future driven by smart founders, new technologies and more capital deployment. He tells Business Standard’s Surajeet Das Gupta that ambitious startups should aim at customer satisfaction and cash flow, where valuation is a byproduct in their journey to IPOs.

In the market, even as benchmark indices have declined up to four per cent over the past one month, analysts say the correction is par on the course. Devang Mehta of Centrum Wealth and Varun Lohchab of HDFC Securities decode investment strategies to ride the on-going correction.

Most of us must have heard about FDIs and FPIs, and know that they refer to investments from foreign countries. But what exactly are they? What kind of investment they bring in and what is the difference between them? We find out about these and more in this episode.



