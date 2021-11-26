TMS Ep51: Fertility rate, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, market, FDI vs FPI

-
ALSO READ
Info Edge can't sell Rs 25,000-cr holdings in Zomato, PB Fintech for a year
TMS, Ep 42: Haryana's job quota, RBI-RD cheme, Ather CEO Q&A, and e-RUPI
TMS, Ep 46 - Zomato diversification, 10Club Q&A, Paytm stock, bank deposits
Jubilant FoodWorks rallies 25% in three weeks; hits new high on BSE
TMS, Ep 23: IT giants' attrition problem, DMRC's twin challenges, and ULIPs
-
In an ageing world, its young population gave India an edge. More than 46% of the country’s total 1.3 billion people are below 25 years of age. But recent government data reveal that India’s fertility rate is declining. It is now lower than replacement levels -- implying a population decrease in the years to come. Will it hurt the economy in the long run? Does the concept of “the more, the merrier” doesn’t hold water any more?
With India’s population growth stabilising, policymakers should capitalise on this opportunity and ensure that the country does not miss out on its demographic dividend.
Entrepreneur and founder of Info Edge Sanjeev Bikhchandani expects better outcomes from Indian startups in the future driven by smart founders, new technologies and more capital deployment. He tells Business Standard’s Surajeet Das Gupta that ambitious startups should aim at customer satisfaction and cash flow, where valuation is a byproduct in their journey to IPOs.
In the market, even as benchmark indices have declined up to four per cent over the past one month, analysts say the correction is par on the course. Devang Mehta of Centrum Wealth and Varun Lohchab of HDFC Securities decode investment strategies to ride the on-going correction.
Most of us must have heard about FDIs and FPIs, and know that they refer to investments from foreign countries. But what exactly are they? What kind of investment they bring in and what is the difference between them? We find out about these and more in this episode.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU