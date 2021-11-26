How long it would take to provide security in courts, HC asks UP govt

-
ALSO READ
Eight newly appointed judges of Allahabad HC administered oath
Allahabad HC asks Uttar Pradesh govt to reply to Kafeel Khan's petition
Allahabad High Court asks govt to consider uniform civil code across India
SC collegium recommends names to Centre, 13 HCs to get new Chief Justices
Appreciate work done: Allahabad HC on Yogi Adityanath's Covid measures
-
The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government how long would it take to provide biometric gadgets and CCTV camera-supported security in the state court premises.
A bench of justices Suneet Kumar and Samit Gopal posed the query on Tuesday while hearing a public interest lawsuit, instituted suo moto after a broad daylight firing in Bijnor district court in 2019.
While hearing the lawsuit titled In Re Suo Moto Relating To Security And Protection In All Court Campuses In The State Of UP, the bench granted a week to the state government counsel to apprise it as to when the biometrics in the Azamgarh and Lucknow courts would be installed and made functional.
On the previous date, the court had asked the state government to file a reply to the actual sanctioned strength and deployed security personnel in each district court of the state.
Earlier in September 2021, the court had noted that the state government had made no progress in providing for biometric system-supported entry gate automation and gate passes for lawyers and litigants in lower courts due to the pending financial sanction and approval since February 2020.
By its order dated December 20, 2019 and January 2, 2020, the high court had issued directions to ensure adequate security in court premises.
The court has fixed December 2 as the next date of hearing in the case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU