TMS Ep56: Trusts, Renuka Ramnath, markets, solid-state batteries

-
ALSO READ
TMS, Ep 42: Haryana's job quota, RBI-RD cheme, Ather CEO Q&A, and e-RUPI
TMS, Ep 46 - Zomato diversification, 10Club Q&A, Paytm stock, bank deposits
TMS Ep51: Fertility rate, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, market, FDI vs FPI
Volvo India MD Interview: Kamal Bali on glide path to net-zero target
TMS, Ep 26: Vax milestone, Q&A with Meesho CEO, RIL results, & open source
-
Has Asia’s richest man taken some cues from the Waltons -- the US’s wealthiest family. Reports of Mukesh Ambani charting a succession plan by setting up management trust surfaced recently. Chennai-based Shriram group has also followed the same route. How are India’s super-rich planning to pass on the reins and their wealth to the next generation? To avoid succession battle, these families are taking the trust route to ring-fence their wealth. Just like the family-run conglomerates, private equities in India have also witnessed a good growth. The velocity and volume of capital saw a dramatic rise in the private equity space in 2021, says Renuka Ramnath, founder and CEO, Multiples Asset Management. In an interview with Business Standard’s Surajeet Das Gupta, she shares the big numbers of the Indian private equity industry and why it has been an exceptional year from investment, exit and investment valuation perspective. Renuka Ramnath has some staggering numbers to flaunt about the Indian private equity industry.
Turning to the market, we have seen it logging gains in the last two Decembers and were up on six out of 10 occasions since 2011. Will the markets make a hat-trick of rallies or will the Omicron threat prevail this December? Watch our next report to know what market experts expect Just like the markets, the mood is also upbeat in the auto sector which is bracing for a big change in the days to come. Amid the tightening CO2 emission norms, carmakers across the world are racing to develop electric vehicles. They are also investing heavily to reduce the cost of solid-state batteries on which these low-emission and almost silent vehicles will run. We find out more about these powerful rechargeable batteries and if they be able to replace the gasoline-run vehicles in long run. All these and more in this episode of the podcast. < br />
Watch Video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU