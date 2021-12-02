Delhi HC declines early hearing of PIL on election of Lok Sabha Dy Speaker

-
ALSO READ
SC gets 9 new judges, B V Nagarathna could be first woman CJI in 2027
SC collegium recommends names to Centre, 13 HCs to get new Chief Justices
Newly elected members of 17th Tibetan parliament-in-exile take oath
CJI N V Ramana to administer oath of office to 9 new SC judges on Tuesday
Sukhjinder Randhawa, Brahm Mohindra to be Dy CMs of Punjab: Pawan Bansal
-
The Delhi High Court Thursday declined to grant an early hearing of a PIL alleging inaction by Constitutional functionaries in not holding election to the post of Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said it will hear the matter on the date already fixed -- February 28 next year.
Looking into the facts and circumstances of the case, we see no reason to entertain the application, the bench said.
The petitioner, Pawan Reley, said the post of Deputy Speaker has been vacant for more than two years in violation under Article 93 of the Constitution and urged the court to advance the date of hearing as the case involves substantial interpretation of law.
The plea has also sought a direction to the Speaker, Lok Sabha to fix any short date to hold an election to the post.
It has been 830 days that Deputy Speaker has not been elected. This is very serious, the plea contended.
It said no discretion has been conferred on any authority for not electing a Deputy Speaker and Rule 8 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha casts a primary duty on the Speaker to fix the date for holding the election to the post.
The expression as soon as may be' under Article 93 cannot, at any stretch of imagination, be extended by the respondents to the substantial period 2 years and more... any further delay in electing Constitutional office of the Deputy Speaker will breach the collective trust in the Lok Sabha which is founded on the bedrock of the Constitutional trust, the petition said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU