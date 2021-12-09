TMS Ep60: Vaccine crunch, internet shutdowns, RBI policy, IPO lock-in

The world’s largest vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India, has said that it is going to cut the production of Covishield by half as there was no fresh order from the government. But, according to data, some of our larger states such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra don’t have enough stock to fully vaccinate their adult population. Pandemics are not the only disrupters which throw normal life out of gear and hit businesses. Internet shutdowns also have similar ramifications. Recently, India earned the dubious distinction of being the “ capital” of the world. According to a report, the country lost an estimated $2.8 billion last year due to the internet blockades, which experts believe was unwanted in most cases. From India’s internet shutdowns, let us see what its central bank is doing to revive the growth.

The Reserve Bank of India delivered its bi-monthly monetary policy yesterday. It kept the key interest rates unchanged amid the rising uncertainties due to the new coronavirus variant. The RBI also kept GDP projections unchanged and flagged near-term inflation concerns. The move, analysts say, highlights a bumpy road ahead for the economy. In another good news for the market, the one-month lock-in period for in newly-listed companies Nykaa, Paytm, PolicyBazaar and seven others ended on Wednesday. So, what is this lock-in period and why SEBI has proposed to increase it? Finf out all these and more in this episode of the podcast.