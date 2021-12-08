Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi sends legal notice to BJP MLAs for defaming her

-
ALSO READ
Sena MP Raut justifies suspension of 12 Maha BJP MLAs; BJP protests
ED notice a love letter for political workers, not death warrant: Raut
Nawab Malik's son-in-law sends Rs 5 cr defamation notice to Fadnavis
Shiv Sena to contest UP elections, will field candidates for all 403 seats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to meet party MLAs from Punjab today in Delhi
-
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday said she has sent a legal notice to BJP leaders Ashish Shelar and Atul Bhatkalkar and a singer for spreading lies about her comments on Veer Savarkar, in a bid to defame her and the party.
Chaturvedi has also sought an apology from the JP MLAs and singer Bharat Balvalli, failing which she said she will initiate criminal and civil defamation proceedings against them.
Taking to Twitter, the Sena leader said on December 2, Shelar in a press conference, claimed that she had insulted Savarkar.
Chaturvedi said she did not make any comment against Savarkar and that Shelar's false accusations have led to her loss of reputation.
I have sent a legal notice for defamation through my lawyers to @ShelarAshish @BhatkhalkarA and Bharat Balvalli for spreading deliberate lies in a bid to defame me, malign me and my party @ShivSena. They must unconditionally apologise for this shameless attempt at maligning, Chaturvedi tweeted.
Reacting to the development, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said he is ready to face 10 more legal notices by people like Chaturvedi, as he reveres Savarkar.
She has sent a legal notice to my party colleagues and me because we criticised her. We will respond to her notice with our legal representation. We are ready to face 10 more legal notices as we revere late Savarkar, the BJP leader said.
The party will continue to stress on her alleged statements against Savarkar on various platforms as well, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU