TMS EP61: Helicopter, Byju's acquisitions, markets, right to be forgotten

An Indian Air Force helicopter carrying the country’s chief of defence staff and 13 others crashed in Tamil Nadu Wednesday afternoon, leaving all but one dead. The crash of such a sophisticated military helicopter also brought the focus on civilian choppers. After the helicopters, let us see what the world’s highest valued edtech company, BYJU’s, is up to. It just acquired Austrian math learning company GeoGebra, the ninth acquisition this year. But how have the startups acquired by BYJU’s have performed since their take over? And what does this consolidation mean for BYJU’s and the Indian edtech sector at large. Unlike the edtech major, all is still not well with debt laden Vodafone Idea. Last month, it hiked tariffs in a bid to improve its financial stability.
Now, reports suggest that the company has also managed to raise funds to repay its bondholders. Yet, despite the positive developments, analysts continue to be wary of the telecom player. Away from the hustle and bustle of the markets, a wind of change is quietly blowing in the virtual world. After the western countries, nuanced debates surrounding the “right to be forgotten” by the internet have started taking place in India too. But, so far, they are limited to the corridors of courts. This report demystifies development around it, apart from explaining what exactly it is and more in this podcast.
