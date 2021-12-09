IAF chopper crash: Mortal remains of only 3 of 13 deceased identified

Out of the 13 people killed in the IAF near Coonoor, the mortal remains of only Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and Brig LS Lidder could be identified, officials said on Thursday.

They said the mortal remains of only those identified will be released to the next of kin of those killed in the tragic on Wednesday.

"Process for positive identification of remaining mortal remains is continuing. Mortal remains will be kept at the mortuary of Army Base Hospital till completion of positive identification formalities," said an official.

They said appropriate funerals with military tradition of all deceased are being planned and coordinated in close consultation with their family members.

Besides Gen Rawat, his wife and Brig Lidder, 10 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 which is one of the biggest air accidents in India in decades involving senior military officers.

The other personnel killed in the accident are Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja.

Officials said the bodies were charred because of which identification has become difficult.

They said family members of the deceased are being brought to Delhi to help the authorities in identifying the bodies, adding a number of mortal remains are being brought to the national capital.

The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is currently undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Bengaluru.

In a statement in Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said a tri-services enquiry into the incident has been ordered by the and it will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Training Command.

Singh said Gen Rawat was on a scheduled visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington to interact with the student officers.

"The Air Force Mi 17V5 helicopter took off from Sulur airbase at 11:48 AM yesterday and was expected to land at Wellington by 12:15 pm. Air Traffic Control at Sulur airbase lost contact with the helicopter at approximately 12:08 pm," Singh said.

"Subsequently, few locals spotted a fire in the forest near Coonoor and rushed to the spot where they observed the wreckage of military helicopter engulfed in flames," he said.

The defence minister said rescue teams from the local administration in the vicinity reached the site and attempted to recover the survivors from the crash site.

"All those recovered from the wreckage were rushed to the military hospital, Wellington. Latest reports have confirmed that out of the total 14 persons on board the ill-fated helicopter, 13 have succumbed to their injuries," he said.

