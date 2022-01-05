TMS Ep79: Real estate, WazirX GST probe, FMCG stocks, home loan rates

India’s realty sector staged a stunning comeback last year, after going through its worst phase in 2020. Riding high on renewed buyer confidence and low home loan rates, it was expecting to grow further this year. But the third coronavirus wave, led by the Omicron variant, is threatening to cast a shadow over home sales once again. This report takes a look at whether the resurgence of Covid-19 will impact the property market After the property market, let us now see what is happening in the nascent market. Just as the new year rolled in, Indian crypto exchanges woke up to a rude call. The Directorate General of GST Intelligence has launched a probe over alleged GST evasion against various crypto exchanges. It comes against the backdrop of Central Goods and Services Tax Mumbai Zone detecting GST evasion of Rs 40.5 crore by one exchange.

Will these incidents nudge the government to take some bold measures and put a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies? The market was trading in the red yesterday, just like FMCG player Marico. Its shares dropped 3% after the company announced a tepid Q3 update. The company said that high inflation and moderation in rural demand led to a muted volume growth. And this was restricted not just to the company, but could be a sector-wide phenomenon. So, does this mean other FMCG players are also staring at a stock-price correction? Should investors turn away from these players? With markets touching a new high, the interest rates on have hit a record low in India. Although not directly related, they are the indicators of a healthy economy. The country’s largest housing finance company HDFC has slashed its home loan rate to 6.7%, while several public sector banks are now offering them at 6.5% or below. But is it the only factor to consider while taking a home loan? Find out in this episode of the podcast.