TMS Ep91: 5G & flight safety, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, markets, Budget

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep45: Aviation sector, rise of quick-commerce, markets and decoding AQI
TMS Ep66: Global chipmakers, back to office plans, US Fed policy, 6G
TMS Ep82: Indian economy, Fairwork ratings, markets, Contingency Fund
TMS Ep77: Foxconn saga, Investments, reform plans, Election Laws Bill
TMS Ep80: Gold rush, wedding industry, markets, privatisation
-
The US rolled out 5G services on Wednesday, notwithstanding the US Federal Aviation Administration’s warning and fears that it may interfere with crucial on-board instruments. And, amid this fear, several countries either rescheduled or cancelled flights to American cities. But the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said that there was no immediate safety concern in their region where the latest technology is also being introduced. India, meanwhile, will also launch this service in the next few months. So will the new technology come in the way of flight safety here, our next report tries to find some answers After the clash of two technologies, let us move on to man's brush with nature. According to an estimate, earth’s temperature has risen by 0.14° F (0.08° C) per decade since 1880. And the last decade was the warmest in recorded history.
To know more about the climate change -- which is also leading to erratic distribution of rainfall and increased probability of flash floods -- Business Standard’s Sanjeeb Mukherjee spoke to Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department. Climate change has also started influencing investment decisions, a recent report has said. Meanwhile, equity markets have been on a downtrend for the better part of this week. The Sensex has fallen over 1,800 points in 3 days while the Nifty50 is testing 17,750 level. Given this, analysts suggest inventors accumulate quality names from the sectors which can benefit from Budget announcements. Watch our next report to know which are the stocks and sectors that analysts are most bullish on It is not just the markets, but the country too is keenly waiting for the Union budget which will be tabled on February 1. But what are its major components? Why does the government conduct this annual exercise? Budget is not always populist, it also upsets many. While referring to some tough measures that he had taken in the 2012 budget, the then Union finance minister Pranab Mukherjee had said while quoting Hamlet, “I must be cruel only to be kind.” Know about the Union Budget and more in this episode of the podcast.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU