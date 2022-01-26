TMS Ep94: Swiggy, Accenture's Piyush Singh, markets, Money Bill

Pandemic left lakhs of people jobless in the last two years. But, at the same time, it also generated lakhs of jobs in some sectors, including in the gig industry. We now get our food and other essentials within 15 minutes of ordering. What started out as a necessity has now become a convenience. Grofers rebranded to Blinkit and pivoted to instant commerce. Zepto bagged $100 million and Dunzo raised funding from Reliance Industries. And now, Swiggy has turned a decacorn. It is planning to go big on quick commerce.

Find out how Swiggy doubled its valuation in just six months. Pandemic threw a set of challenges which companies had never confronted before. It led to a marked shift in the way they worked. After Swiggy and the gig industry, let us now see how the IT sector dealt with these challenges? In an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta, Accenture’s senior managing director and lead for India business Piyush Singh shared his company’s experience and more. After Accenture, let us now turn our focus to Indian stock markets, which finally saw some upward momentum after several days of losses. The US Fed’s signal that it would begin raising rates as soon as this March is the main reason behind the stock markets’ volatile start to the year. And while the US Fed may not begin hiking rates just yet, the central bank is expected to maintain a path to tighter policy this year. Delve into what the markets expect the Fed to deliver later tonight, and outlook for Indian equities in the near-term. Experts believe that the upcoming Union budget will offer some respite to the bourses spooked by US Fed uncertainty and rising crude oil prices. is the most crucial part of any Union budget. It comes under the Finance Bill and tells us about the taxation and government spending. Know about and more in this episode of the podcast.