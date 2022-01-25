AAP in Delhi failed to improve condition of schools, dispensaries: BJP MP

-
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that the AAP-led government in the national capital miserably failed in improving the condition of schools and dispensaries in the past seven years.
Further hitting out at the Kejriwal-led regime, Tiwari claimed that the number of liquor vends had been increased to 859 from 220 and the number of dry days reduced from 21 to 3 in Delhi.
In a statement, Tiwari claimed that liquor shops had also been opened near schools and religious places in the national capital.
Calling the Kejriwal's government a total failure, Tiwari claimed the Jal Board in Delhi, which had a profit of Rs 600 crore, was now running a Rs 6,200 crore deficit.
He dubbed the Aam Aadmi Party as a bundle of lies.
He accused Kejriwal of trying to mislead people of Punjab with his lies.
Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.
