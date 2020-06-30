Unlock 2.0 guidelines and vaccine update in Coronavirus highlights

-
India added 18,522 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 566,840, an increase of 3.4 per cent.
Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 16,893, with 418 fatalities in a day. India is the fourth-most-affected country by total cases, and eighth by death toll.
The government issued the guidelines yesterday in which it further eased the restrictions imposed due to the lockdown.
Domestic flights and train services, already allowed, would be further expanded in a calibrated manner while night curfew has also been relaxed.
