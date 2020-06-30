JUST IN
Unlock 2.0 guidelines and vaccine update in Coronavirus highlights

Another piece of sobering data suggests researchers in China have discovered a new type of swine flu that is capable of triggering a pandemic, according to a study in the US science journal PNAS

Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Lockdown

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

A health worker collects a nasal sample for Covid-19 Ag rapid antigen testing at Chakkarpur Community Centre, near DLF Phase 4, in Gurugram
India added 18,522 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 566,840, an increase of 3.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 16,893, with 418 fatalities in a day. India is the fourth-most-affected country by total cases, and eighth by death toll.

However, with 13,099 new recoveries being reported, India’s recovery rate has improved marginally to 59.1 per cent but death rate remains unchanged at 3 per cent.

The government issued the guidelines yesterday in which it further eased the restrictions imposed due to the lockdown.

Domestic flights and train services, already allowed, would be further expanded in a calibrated manner while night curfew has also been relaxed.

Click podcast for more
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 13:45 IST

