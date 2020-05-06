Virus alert: India plans biggest-ever evacuation; UK tops Europe toll list

On Tuesday, India saw the biggest single-day spike with 3,900 cases and 195 deaths, mounting the country's tally to 49,391 and 1,694 deaths according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



That apart, in view of the zooming cases, the Telangana government has extended the period till May 29 while Mumbai revoked permission for liquor shops following massive violation of social distancing norms in the last two days.



Besides, the central government is set to bring back close to 2.5 lakh Indians stranded abroad, making it the biggest-ever evacuation exercise in modern history.



