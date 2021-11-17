Air Pollution: Odd-even rule in 4 Haryana districts from next week

-
ALSO READ
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
Delhi: Pollution has started increasing, says Kejriwal as AQI reaches 171
Haryana govt bans firecrackers in 14 NCR districts, restrictions in others
Huge air pollution caused by sugar mills across Uttar Pradesh: NGT
Delhi's NO2 pollution increased by 125% in one year, finds study
-
The Haryana government has announced to impose odd-even rule in four districts -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonipat -- from next week.
A decision to this effect was taken in an emergency meeting called by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Tuesday.
It also decided that in 14 districts falling under the NCR, the government employees will work from home till November 22.
The 14 districts where work from home has been advised are -- Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak and Sonipat.
The odd-even scheme is a vehicle rationing scheme under which odd and even-numbered vehicles ply on alternate days. Vehicles with registration numbers ending in odd numbers are allowed on the roads on odd days, while those with even numbers ply on even days.
Apart from this, private establishments have been asked to follow the same. Such industries where such a system is not possible will have to take special permission from the Deputy Commissioner concerned.
Earlier in the week, the administration had advised people in the four districts to work from home. The government and private schools were also closed till November 17.
Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Yash Garg said the administration will take all measures to implement decisions taken in the meeting. The responsibility of the transport department has already been fixed to follow directions.
An official of the district transport department said, "We will implement the odd-even rule as per the given directions. As several people are already working from home so we hope it is not difficult for the department to implement orders, he said, adding that, there will be no restrictions on CNG vehicles".
--IANS
str/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU