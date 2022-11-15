What is greenwashing?

JUST IN
A few Indian companies and even some nations are posing a threat to the world's march toward a green future. They're not cutting emissions, but the corners. This is called 'greenwashing'. Here's more

Topics
Green India | Carbon emissions

Raghav Aggarwal  |  New Delhi 

Fintech, Startup, Green Energy
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

    • The government has approved the framework for sovereign green bonds recently. It is likely to hit the markets soon. India is also steadily moving towards meeting its ambitious green target. So is most of the world. But a few companies and even nations are posing a threat to the world’s march towards a green future. They are not cutting emissions, but the corners. This practice is called ‘greenwashing’. Let us know more about it in this segment of the podcast.

    First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:35 IST
