Air quality panel revokes Stage III of GRAP as Delhi pollution eases

Amid improving pollution levels in Delhi, the Commission for Management (CAQM) on Monday relaxed the restrictions and further rollback Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect in the entire National Capital Region (NCR).

"Due to forecast by (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) not indicating any steep degradation in the overall of Delhi-NCR in the next few days with Index (AQI) likely to stay in the ‘Poor’ category, it is advisable to relax the restrictions and further roll back Stage III of the GRAP with immediate effect," the CAQM said.

The overall (AQI) of Delhi clocking at 294 on Monday according to the 4:00 PM AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The GRAP Sub-Committee of the Commission will review the situation on Friday for further appropriate decisions depending upon the air quality in Delhi and forecast made by IMD/IITM.

The pollution level will further improve with the falling number of stubble burning cases in Punjab. On Monday Punjab reported only four incidents of residue burning as against 2,175 reported on Sunday.

The residue burning incidents in the six northern states — Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh — on Monday (756) declined 76 per cent from Sunday (3245).

A total of 57,796 burning events were detected in the six states — Punjab (45,323), Haryana (3,128), Uttar Pradesh (1,373), Delhi (9), Rajasthan (998) and Madhya Pradesh (6,965) — from September 15 to October 31.

The GRAP Sub-Committee in its earlier meetings had invoked actions under Stage I, Stage II, Stage III and Stage IV of the GRAP in the entire NCR on October 5, October 19, and October 29 and November 3 respectively.

Further, the sub-committee in its review meeting held on November 6, revoked the actions under Stage IV (‘Severe+’ Air Quality) of GRAP after considering the improvement in air quality of Delhi and AQI forecast of subsequent days.

Overall AQI of Delhi has been progressively improving from the levels of 346 (‘Very Poor’ Air Quality) recorded on November 11 to 294 (‘Poor’ Air Quality) clocked on Monday, which is about 100 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage III actions (Delhi AQI 400-450) and preventive/ mitigative/ restrictive actions under all Stages up to Stage III are underway, there is a likelihood of sustaining the improvement in AQI.

However, actions under Stages I to Stage II of the GRAP shall however remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the ‘Severe’ category.

Mechanical/vacuum-based sweeping of roads will be carried out on a daily basis. Regular inspection and strict enforcement of dust control measures at Construction & Demolition (C&D) sites will be done.

Use of coal/firewood including in Tandoors in Hotels, Restaurants and open eateries is prohibited.