What is One Rank, One Pension?

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan govt move to replace NPS with Old Pension Scheme sparks debate
Gender equality: Rank declines a notch in 2022 against last year
Rajasthan's pension outgo has risen faster than other states, UTs: RBI data
The NPS challenge
Pension bills of states cut into municipal budget in the time of Covid
-
The Supreme Court last month upheld the One Rank, One Pension scheme for armed forces personnel. The court said it did not find any constitutional infirmity in the OROP principle and the government’s notification dated November 7, 2015.
OROP implies a uniform pension for defence personnel retiring in the same rank with the same length of service, regardless of their date of retirement.
In view of the need of the defence forces to maintain physical fitness, efficiency and effectiveness, personnel retire at an early age compared to other agencies of the government. A sepoy in the army and equivalent rank in navy and air force retire after 17-19 years of service and officers retire before attaining the age of 60 years.
Before the implementation of OROP, the computation of pension was linked to the pay drawn by the personnel in a particular pay scale at the time of his/her retirement. Pay scales are revised to the higher side generally on the recommendation of Pay Commissions. As such, the personnel retiring after the revision of the pay scales got more pension than those who had already retired. Hence, the gap remained in the pension of the past and present retirees.
OROP bridges the gap between the rates of pension of current and past pensioners at periodic intervals.
The scheme was implemented with retrospective effect from July 1st, 2014 with 2013 as the base year.
The armed forces personnel who retired by June 30, 2014, are covered under the scheme.
The pension of past pensioners was re-fixed on the basis of the pension of retirees of calendar year 2013 and the benefit was effective July 2014.
The pension was determined on the basis of the average of minimum and maximum pension of personnel retired in 2013 in the same rank and with the same length of service. The scheme envisages revision of pension once every five years.
The yearly recurring expenditure on account of OROP is about Rs 7,123 crore. For about six years starting from July 2014, the total expenditure was over Rs 42,740 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU