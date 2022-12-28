What is the new Covid subvariant Omicron BF.7?
The new SARS- CoV-2 variant BF. 7 has started spreading in the countrys. While, experts say there are no serious concerns for India, Thareek Ahmed decodes the new Covid-19 variant BF.7
Last week, we had news from China about the new SARS- CoV-2 variant BF. 7 and how quickly it is spreading in the region. There are few cases reported in India of the new variant leading to a slight surge in the cases of Covid-19. While, experts say there are no serious concerns for India, listen to this podcast to know the new Covid-19 variant BF.7.
