JUST IN
Illegal immigration from India to US rise in last 2 months, doubled in 2022
CBI custody of Chanda Kochhar, her husband and Dhoot extended till Dec 29
What is the new Covid subvariant Omicron BF.7?
AAP councillors will ensure landfill sites are cleared of garbage: Sisodia
Around 56% of Reliance Jio users affected by network outage across India
Ex-Forbes lister Venugopal Dhoot and Videocon's 'big con' on ICICI Bank
Anti-inflammatory patterns explain fatigue in long Covid patients : Study
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to skip 'Namami Gange' event chaired by PM Modi
Dense fog disrupts air travel; 100 Delhi flights delayed in past 3 days
Biological E, Bharat Biotech together sitting on 250 mn Covid vaccine doses
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Business Standard

What is the new Covid subvariant Omicron BF.7?

The new SARS- CoV-2 variant BF. 7 has started spreading in the countrys. While, experts say there are no serious concerns for India, Thareek Ahmed decodes the new Covid-19 variant BF.7

Topics
Coronavirus | Viruses | India healthcare

Thareek Ahmed  |  New Delhi 

China, Covid-19, Coronavirus

ALSO READ

Bharat Biotech, ExcellGene consortium to develop variant-proof Covid vax

Govt reviews Covid situation as Omicron subvariant BQ.1 detected in Pune

Glenmark nasal spray cuts down viral load of Covid by 94% in 24 hrs

TMS Ep247: WFH & women, prof. of practice, markets, Jackson Hole conference

INSACOG finds new ways for Covid-19 sampling amid a low case count

Last week, we had news from China about the new SARS- CoV-2 variant BF. 7 and how quickly it is spreading in the region. There are few cases reported in India of the new variant leading to a slight surge in the cases of Covid-19. While, experts say there are no serious concerns for India, listen to this podcast to know the new Covid-19 variant BF.7.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 13:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU