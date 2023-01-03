Will free food grain scheme affect Centre's fiscal planning?

If note ban put millions in the bank queues, pandemic forced many more to line up at railway stations and bus terminals. With jobs gone, they had no option but to return home. Struggle to feed their families followed. It was then that the government had launched Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to provide free food grain. And after about two years, the scheme has now been scrapped. But the government has made PDS free for one year. So what will be its impact? Will it anyway affect the government’s fiscal planning? This podcast has the answer.