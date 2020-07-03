PM Modi at Ladakh on surprise visit: His addresses to the soldiers and more

Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in East Ladakh, Prime Minister on Friday paid an unannounced visit to Leh, along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General M M Naravane. He also visited soldiers who were injured in the clash in Modi reached Leh around 9:30 am, PTI reported. Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the toughest terrains. It lies on the banks of river Indus and is surrounded by the Zanskar range.

Prime Minister addresses soldiers in Nimoo, He told solidiers that the bravery that they and their compatriots had displated is a message that has gone to the world about India’s strength. He told the soldiers that their courage is greater than the heights at which they have been posted. The bravery of 14 Corps will be talked about everywhere, Prime Minister said, adding the tales of the soldiers' bravery and valour are echoing in every house.



China today said that artificial blocks to bilateral cooperation would harm India's interests and that the two countries should work together to uphold peace in their border region. Beijing will take necessary measures to uphold the rights of Chinese businesses in India, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena says Demonetisation, scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K have done nothing to improve security situation in terror-affected UT. While Ladakhis claim China has taken their land, the PM says otherwise, said Rahul Gandhi.



Listen to the podcast for more





